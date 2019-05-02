Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $77.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $178,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,156.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

