Cousins Properties Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (CUZ)

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of CUZ opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,421,000 after buying an additional 262,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,421,000 after purchasing an additional 262,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,661,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,932 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,617,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,594,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,273 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

