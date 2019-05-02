Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 179,883 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $7,543,508.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,625.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,108. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

