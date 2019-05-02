Cormark Weighs in on ARC Resources Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ARC Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 222,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,114. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$15.90.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$554.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

