Corelogic (CLGX) vs. Intersections (INTX) Critical Comparison

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Corelogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Intersections shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Corelogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Intersections shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corelogic and Intersections’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.79 billion 1.80 $121.86 million $2.36 16.92 Intersections $159.62 million 0.00 -$14.32 million N/A N/A

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Intersections.

Risk & Volatility

Corelogic has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersections has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corelogic and Intersections, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 0 6 4 0 2.40 Intersections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corelogic presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Intersections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 5.41% 18.13% 4.41% Intersections 2.04% 406.15% 7.57%

Summary

Corelogic beats Intersections on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc. provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information. Its services include credit reports, credit monitoring, educational credit scores, and credit education; reports, monitoring, and education about other personal information and risks, such as public records, identity validation, new accounts, and Internet data risks; identity theft recovery services; identity theft cost reimbursement insurance; and software and other technology tools and services under the IDENTITY GUARD brand. This segment also offers breach response services to organizations responding to compromises of sensitive personal information; and Privacy Now with Watson, an identity theft monitoring and privacy advisory solution. The company's Insurance and Other Consumer Services segment provides insurance and membership products for consumers. Intersections Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

