Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,174 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,039 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 23.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

