Contrasting Neah Power Systems (NPWZ) & Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO)

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) and Neah Power Systems (OTCMKTS:NPWZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and Neah Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00 Neah Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Neah Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 34.25% 31.37% 24.05% Neah Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neah Power Systems has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Neah Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Neah Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 2.81 $116.22 million $2.68 11.19 Neah Power Systems N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A

Electro Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Neah Power Systems.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Neah Power Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Neah Power Systems

Neah Power Systems, Inc. develops and sells silicon based rechargeable lithium batteries, silicon fuel cells, and Formira HOD systems. The company focuses on developing and supplying its products for military, transportation vehicles, and portable electronics applications in India, China, and parts of Europe. Neah Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

