Continental (CON) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CON. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €164.23 ($190.97).

Get Continental alerts:

CON opened at €148.36 ($172.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Continental has a 12 month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12 month high of €229.40 ($266.74).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.