ConocoPhillips (COP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 457,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.86. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

