Conduent (CNDT) versus Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Head to Head Contrast

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conduent and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -7.71% 6.77% 3.24% Emerald Expositions Events -6.59% 12.83% 6.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduent and Emerald Expositions Events’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $5.39 billion 0.50 -$416.00 million $1.05 12.15 Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 2.63 -$25.10 million $1.33 10.50

Emerald Expositions Events has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Conduent does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Conduent and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Emerald Expositions Events 2 5 1 0 1.88

Conduent currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.94%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Conduent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Emerald Expositions Events.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

