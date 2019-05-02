Comparing MB Financial (MBFI) and Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT)

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) and Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get MB Financial alerts:

74.2% of MB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of MB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MB Financial and Farmers Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MB Financial 19.58% 8.06% 1.12% Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MB Financial and Farmers Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Farmers Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

MB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $54.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Given MB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MB Financial is more favorable than Farmers Capital Bank.

Dividends

MB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. MB Financial pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MB Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MB Financial and Farmers Capital Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MB Financial $1.09 billion 3.28 $213.91 million $2.70 15.70 Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Summary

MB Financial beats Farmers Capital Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit. Its commercial banking products also comprise deposit and treasury management products and services, such as Internet banking products, investment sweep and zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, ATM access, telephone banking, lockboxes, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, information reporting, wire transfers, vault services, remote deposit capture, and checking accounts; capital markets and international banking services; and credit, deposit, and treasury management services for real estate operators and investors. In addition, this segment offers loans to equipment lessors; retail banking services; cards and bank sponsorships; and wealth management solutions. The Leasing segment provides lease originations and related services. This segment's lease portfolio consists of computer systems, satellite equipment, and medical equipment, as well as general manufacturing, industrial, construction, and transportation equipment. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential mortgage loans for sale to investors. The company offers its products and services through 86 banking offices in the Chicago metropolitan area; and 119 ATMs. MB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.