Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $538.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 21,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $1,125,802.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,968 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.84 per share, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $1,858,940. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

