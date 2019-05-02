Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

NYSE CXP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,361. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.75 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 56,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

