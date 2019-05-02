COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Collplant holdings Ltd is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. It involved in developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets. It product pipeline include rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, Vergenix line of rhCollagen products includes a soft tissue repair matrix for treating tendinopathy and a wound repair matrix to promote a rapid optimal healing of acute and chronic wounds. Collplant holdings Ltd is based in NESS-ZIONA, Israel. “
Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.20.
About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.
