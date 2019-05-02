CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on CNX Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.80. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 869.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

