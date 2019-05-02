CNB Bank Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

