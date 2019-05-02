Cinedigm (CIDM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.06.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinedigm will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cinedigm as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

