Cimpress (CMPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $661.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CMPR stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 1,350 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

