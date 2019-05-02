Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Boosted by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $2,028,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $117.81 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

