Champions Oncology (CSBR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champions Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of CSBR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. 23,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.43. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 656.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth about $2,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 164.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,428 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.