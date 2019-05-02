Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,950 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.85 per share, with a total value of $142,057.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 687,825 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,051.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 763 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $58,758.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,194,836.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $887,558 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.95. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

