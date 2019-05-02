CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,788 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WCG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.80.

WCG opened at $256.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.01 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

