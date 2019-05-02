Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $14.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 571.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277,894 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $66.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/central-bank-trust-co-has-14-11-million-stake-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.