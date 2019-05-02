CDW (CDW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CDW opened at $107.36 on Thursday. CDW has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,377,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $1,752,103.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,815,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,140. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,816,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 514,231 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 768,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after purchasing an additional 346,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 252,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CDW by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 421,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 188,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Northcoast Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

