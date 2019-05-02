CBS (CBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CBS (NYSE:CBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.
CBS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. 2,172,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CBS has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
