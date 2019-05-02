Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,811,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,595,773,000 after buying an additional 534,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,985,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,725,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,923,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,652,000 after buying an additional 134,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Shares of CAT opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

