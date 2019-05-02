Casa Systems (CASA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 86.77%. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Casa Systems updated its FY19 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,307. The stock has a market cap of $799.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 103.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 215.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 898,063 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

