CarGurus (CARG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $0.35-0.40 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARG opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 40,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,450,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,115,571 shares of company stock worth $124,149,992. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

