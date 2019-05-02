Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
