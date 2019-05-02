Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating on BNFT shares. Our price target remains $60. After the market close on the company reported 1Q19 results, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA above our estimates, while adjusted loss per share was slightly larger than our estimate. Our interest expense assumption was too low. Eligible lives increased significantly, and BNFT has added new suppliers to its BenefitsPlace platform. The company maintained its 2019 full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. BNFT provided 2019 adjusted loss per share guidance, which was greater than our estimate and FactSet consensus.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Benefitfocus to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,456. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $97,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $152,321,598.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock valued at $176,051,313. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

