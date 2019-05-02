Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.88. 19,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,258. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

