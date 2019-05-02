Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after buying an additional 462,913 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,758,000 after buying an additional 312,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,653,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-holdings-reduced-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.