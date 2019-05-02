Calyxt Inc (CLXT) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Calyxt from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Calyxt in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,918. The firm has a market cap of $492.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 31.55% and a negative net margin of 11,820.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $91,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 19,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $332,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,795 shares of company stock worth $944,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 179,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,792 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

