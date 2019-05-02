Calix (CALX) Issues Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. Calix updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $-0.08-0.00 EPS.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 333,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.53. Calix has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $9,662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 485,357 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,265,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410,204 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

