CalAmp (CAMP) Earns Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $16.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CalAmp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 5,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.29. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.58 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 270,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.