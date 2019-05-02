Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,591,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,565 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,457,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,902,000 after acquiring an additional 557,005 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,391,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $828,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,325 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 4,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $187,077.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,577,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,481 shares of company stock valued at $69,306,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

