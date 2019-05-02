Caesars Entertainment (CZR) PT Raised to $9.50 at UBS Group

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,959,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.21. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $150,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,440,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 941.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 158.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,378,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 846,125 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 87.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,092 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $13,753,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

