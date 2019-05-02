C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (9.38) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (11) (($0.14)) by GBX 1.62 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of C4XD stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 54 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. C4X Discovery has a 52-week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Get C4X Discovery alerts:

In other C4X Discovery news, insider Clive Dix acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £25,203 ($32,932.18).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “C4X Discovery (C4XD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/c4x-discovery-c4xd-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.