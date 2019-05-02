Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys Shares of 1,400 8×8, Inc. (EGHT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,871,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after buying an additional 346,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after buying an additional 1,950,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after buying an additional 1,950,763 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,516,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after buying an additional 990,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,795,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 326,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

EGHT stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.57 million.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $797,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

