Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) PT at $20.67

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,644.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $283,458. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

