Brokerages Set SIG plc (SHI) Target Price at $133.60

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 133.60 ($1.75).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SIG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on SIG from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut SIG to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 127 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.65) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of SHI traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 149.70 ($1.96). 3,000,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.60 ($1.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from SIG’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. SIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

