Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $28.74 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $119.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In other news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,302,567.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,206.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

