Brokerages Set LendingClub Corp (LC) Price Target at $4.88

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush set a $4.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,598.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 116,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,563 shares of company stock valued at $488,523. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 208,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 48,039 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 881,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.67. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

