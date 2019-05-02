Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Price Target at $17.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on FOMX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.
In related news, insider Matthew T. Wiley acquired 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,311 shares of company stock valued at $34,916. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FOMX stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.70. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $7.60.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.92% and a negative net margin of 2,062.95%. On average, analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
About Foamix Pharmaceuticals
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.
