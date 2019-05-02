Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Price Target at $17.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOMX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Wiley acquired 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,311 shares of company stock valued at $34,916. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,661,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 1,554,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 742,099 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 832,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 163,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diag Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOMX stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.70. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $7.60.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.92% and a negative net margin of 2,062.95%. On average, analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

