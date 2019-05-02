Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) PT at $41.00

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE DEI opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

