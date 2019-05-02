Brokerages Set Cellectis SA (CLLS) PT at $35.25

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.78. 59,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,757. The company has a market capitalization of $815.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.77. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 362.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cellectis by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cellectis by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.