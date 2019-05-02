Brokerages Set American Express (AXP) Price Target at $114.03

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.03.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,968 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.