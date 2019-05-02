Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Price Target at $34.40

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 96,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $968,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

