Brokerages Set $1.70 Target Price for Renren Inc (RENN)

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Renren an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Renren alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Renren stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,913. Renren has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Renren will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Renren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renren by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Renren by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renren (RENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.