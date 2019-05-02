Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $851.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $204,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 786.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,090. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

